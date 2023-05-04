SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) It has certainly been a slow process in getting showers to end and skies to clear in Central New York, but things are still looking better for the weekend. The details are below…

Hang in there CNY, we’re slowly getting there

The upper level and surface storm system plaguing the area this whole week so far is slowly pulling away from the region Thursday. This means the shower activity is not ready to totally go away with lingering moisture still lagging back behind the storm.

The weather, however, is noticeably nicer on Friday for Cinco De Mayo with more breaks of sun and just a spotty shower or two possible to end the week.

Highs on Friday should get up to around 60. While that will feel nice, it is still about five degrees below normal for this time of year.

Even more reason to look forward to the weekend!

High pressure makes its presence felt more so for the first weekend of May as it builds in from the northwest out of Canada.

Yes, the first weekend of May is looking good under more sunshine and milder air! This is great news for Central New Yorkers that have outdoor chores to catch up on (like mowing the lawn!), or any other activities including the Walleye Fishing Derby on Oneida Lake!

High temperatures over the weekend are well into the 60s Saturday and likely flirting with 70 Sunday!

Early next week looking generally dry

It looks like the quiet weather pattern continues into early next week.

With high pressure still in control of our weather Monday, look for more sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures.

The one potential ‘fly in the ointment’ comes Tuesday. There is a bit milder air trying to return aloft. That could help to create a few showers for us and with the extra cloud cover we end up in the 60s.

However, high pressure would build back in for the middle of next week with more sunshine and temperatures near 70.