SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s the first weekend of summer! After a week of mainly rain-free weather, we’ve begun a prolonged stretch of unsettled and muggy weather. How will this impact the rest of your weekend plans? Details are below.

Humidity is back and ‘sticking’ around

The humidity has returned to Central New York and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Dew points climbed well into the 60s Friday, and these higher dew points last through the weekend and even much of next week. At times the rest of this weekend, dew points could approach 70 degrees which is tropical-like.

It is feeling quite stuffy/sticky outside, and something we haven’t felt this year yet.

Still some rain to dodge

Sunday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days, but there will still be a few showers and even storms to dodge especially during the afternoon and early evening.

The bottom line is if you have outdoor plans e.g., graduation, pool party, golf, any other outdoor activities Sunday, you’ll want to be sure to keep an eye on the radar and have a backup plan, or some type of coverage like a tent.

Because there is so much moisture in the air, parts of CNY could be at risk for downpours that may lead to some isolated flash flooding, but no widespread flooding is expected.

Thankfully, the stream flows in the larger streams and rivers are low and should handle any heavy rain. It is more of the low-lying and poor drainage areas that would be vulnerable to this type of flooding.

Despite the flood threat, this is also welcomed rain as parts of CNY continue to be abnormally dry according to the latest drought report. We just don’t want too much too fast.

Due to less shower/storm activity being around Sunday with more breaks of sun sneaking out, we believe high temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s Sunday afternoon.

Remaining unsettled at times throughout the week

Daily chances for at least scattered showers and thunderstorms will be with us right through at least Thursday.

On Monday, a couple of the storms that develop may pack a punch with gusty winds and some hail.

The highest coverage of shower and storm activity looks over the next several days looks to be on Tuesday.

There are signs that some overall drier weather tries to settle back in toward the end of the week, with more in the way of sunshine by the time we start off the next weekend on Saturday.