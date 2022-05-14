SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – While we won’t break any records this weekend it looks like it stays warm and humid in Central New York. Our chances for some rain return too.

SATURDAY:

The odds of a few spotty showers and storms goes up today. Some moisture from a system over the Southeast US continues to creep north. That means our air becomes even more humid and the daytime heating should lead to a few hit or miss showers in the afternoon.

It is warm and summer-like again with temperature likely headed into the low 80s. Dew points are also on the humid side which will add to muggy feeling to the air.

SUNDAY:

The best chance for showers and storms over the weekend is likely on Sunday as not only will we have the warmth and more humidity but also an approaching trough of low pressure. The most likely time for showers and storms is between 2pm and sunset. A few of the storms could have some gusty winds.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The pattern over Central New York is breaking down so look for change in our weather.

First, a cold front sweeps through Central New York with some showers and storms on Monday. In the wake of the cold front a shot of cooler air will temporarily move into the region. It may be a struggle to get past 60 degrees on Tuesday!