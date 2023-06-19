SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Will the pleasant holiday weekend weather in CNY spill over into the final official day of spring? Find out below…

Most are dry into last day of spring

It’s a quiet night tonight with a comfortable low between 55 and 60 under a partly cloudy sky. Yes, another night to leave the windows open while you sleep.

A weak trough may trigger a shower or two south of Syracuse Tuesday, but most won’t see a drop of rain for the last full day of spring. This is good news for the Workforce run on Onondaga Lake Park Tuesday evening.

It’s a warm last day of spring with highs in the low to mid 80s, but not humid.

Warming trend continues into start of summer!

Warmer weather continues through the rest of this upcoming week.

High pressure aloft building just to our north midweek leads to a stretch of warmer than average temperatures and more sunshine just in time to kick off the official start to summer Wednesday and closing out the school year.

That’s right summer weather lovers, it’s looking good for the pool and beaches much of this upcoming week as highs will be well into the 80s through the rest of the week!

Humidity remains in check, for now…

Despite the warmup taking place much of this week, humidity should remain in check for the most part too. Dew points will be in the 50s to around 60 through midweek.

By the time we end the week and move into the weekend, however, dew points will be climbing well into the 60s, which will make it feel quite stuffy/sticky outside, and something we haven’t felt this year yet.

Dew points in the 60s also will mean milder/warmer nights and probably the need for the fans and air conditioning come the weekend to get a good night’s sleep.

When will rain return?

Through midweek, dry weather should persist overall thanks to high pressure nearby, but ironically that area of high pressure will be responsible for delivering wetter changes towards the weekend.

That’s right. The chances for showers and even a few storms will go up Friday into the weekend along with the humidity as mentioned above.