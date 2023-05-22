SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Getting a bit warmer heading into Tuesday, but it doesn’t last as cooler changes are just around the corner. The details below.

Dry tonight, and dry for most, but not all Tuesday

Sunday began another long mainly dry stretch across CNY over at least the next week! That said, keep the sprinklers and hoses ready to go this week.

It’s cool and quiet tonight under a clear to partly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday starts quiet and bright, but we think a few scattered showers/storms will pop up after 1 or 2 pm into the start of the evening mainly south of Syracuse and the Thruway. Daytime heating and a lake breeze front off Lake Erie are going to be the triggering mechanisms for any showers that develop Tuesday.

So, keep an eye to the sky and on the radar if you have outdoor activities going on late Tuesday afternoon and evening and you live near and especially south of Syracuse. Spots north of Syracuse should have another dry, sunny day Tuesday.

Everyone in CNY finally gets a chance at some showers by Wednesday. A backdoor cold front is going to move through with at least a few showers on Wednesday, but it’s not the rain we’ll notice the most…

Back to fall feel and sunshine mid to late week

While we’ll see a little bit of rain from the backdoor cold front, you’ll really notice the drop temperatures, and chilly breeze Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday morning will probably start near 70, but then fall into the 50s for much of the afternoon with a chilly breeze kicking up too!

Behind the front, a Canadian area of high pressure should build in to round out the week and keep it dry and sunny, but cool again.

Highs Thursday struggle to make the low to mid 60s with a cool breeze. Come Friday it is still a touch cool, but a little warmer with highs well into the 60s to maybe 70.

Can we keep the dry weather rolling into the Memorial Day weekend? It’s looking pretty good right now but stay tuned for updates.