Warm waves: Two lakes in CNY break heat records

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We began the spring talking about how high lake levels were across the Great Lakes. Now, the attention is on how warm they are.

Early in July, just after our week-long heatwave, the average temperature of the water across Lake Ontario was 77.1 degrees. Not only is this the warmest temperature of the water this year, it’s the warmest temperature recorded since 1995.

The icing on the cake is that this peak temperature was recorded a little over a month early.

The warm water temperatures apply to Oneida Lake as well. The month of July started above average and as of August 4th, the lake is still above average at 79 degrees. This year is the warmest since 1998.

What does this mean for algal blooms?

Warm water is just one factor in blue-green algae development. Sunlight, reduction in river flow rates, and the presence of nutrients are necessary too.

“Nature mostly takes care of the temperature and light, but the increased presence of nutrients such as phosphorous is largely due to poor farming practices such as high use of fertilizers and presence of livestock near water supplies, as well as effluent and run-off from towns and cities near waterways.” -NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory

According to the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, there have been reports of harmful algal blooms on the Seneca River, Cross Lake and Port Bay (Lake Ontario, Wayne County). There have been no reports across Oneida Lake or on Lake Ontario itself.

What does this mean for lake effect snow?

Lake effect snow also depends on more than one factor. The warm water helps, but it’s the difference in air temperature and water temperature that’s key (wind speed and direction are important too).

December of 2010 was a big producer of lake effect snow for the Syracuse region. Syracuse had a 4 day stretch which totaled to 40 inches of lake effect snow.

The summer prior, peak lake heat was in September. The greatest average temperature of the lake was around 75 degrees. The temperature of the water in December was about 47 degrees.

Another big month for lake effect snow in recent Syracuse history was January 2004. In this month alone, Syracuse picked up about 70 inches of snow.

The water temperature of Lake Ontario that previous summer peaked in early August. The peak temperature was about 75 degrees. The temperature of the lake in January of 2004 was about 41 degrees.

Prime lake effect snow time isn’t until November, that’s 3 months for the lakes to change, especially if our weather pattern changes, the water temperature could change quickly.

Lake Levels…

The lack of rain this summer has helped relieve those on the shoreline of Lake Ontario.

As of July 31st, the Lake Ontario water level measured 246.52 feet. This is still five inches above average for the month of July but it is 22 inches below the record water level of July 2019. The forecast not only for Lake Ontario, but for all the Great Lakes is to continue to drop by the end of August.