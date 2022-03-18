SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Can we repeat yesterday’s great weather? Some of us will! Enjoy it before it starts to more March-like by the end of the weekend.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be mainly dry and still mild. But it’s all about location. A cold front eventually uneventfully tries to sneak in Friday morning.

This will likely split the temperatures from the 50s north of Syracuse and 60s south of the Thruway. Spots long the Lake Ontario shoreline will also be much cooler because of a northwest wind blowing off the lake.

After sunset some rain showers begin to develop. Expect a round of steady rain to pass by overnight and carry into the start of the weekend.

WEEKEND:

Changes are slated to take place this weekend as we round out winter and start spring Sunday at 11:33 am.

Low pressure tracks to our north and west which means it remains mild enough for rain showers Saturday, maybe even some thunder in the afternoon.

There is a chance any storms that form later in the afternoon and evening could be on the strong to severe side which means strong gusty winds, lightning, pea sized hail, and heavy rain. Keep an eye on the radar if you plan to be outside. Remember: When thunder roars, head indoors!

Despite there being a good deal of clouds, we should manage another day with highs in the 60s.

Sunday begins in the 40s with mostly, but as the day goes on, we cool enough to the 30s where there could be snow mixed with the rain over higher elevations. For lower elevations we should stay warm enough for just rain showers.