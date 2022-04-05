SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Plan some time to be outside today to enjoy a pleasant spring day!

TUESDAY:

Today is milder and sunnier! Highs should have no problem getting well into the 50s to around 60.

However, there is a very slight risk of a spotty shower/sprinkle or two, so just keep an eye out for that if you’re outside later today.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

We’re keeping an eye on our next weather maker starting late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday. This slow moving storm sliding south of us across the Mid-Atlantic region may produce a little rain across CNY, especially south of Syracuse and the Thruway late Tuesday night into start of Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

Any more showers quickly taper off not long after sunrise. Most of the day is dry again too.

Highs return to the 50s to around 60 again. The wind will pick up a bit from the southeast too with gusts over 20mph likely.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Another round of more significant widespread rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday, as a slow-moving cold front moves in from the west. An inch or more of rain is possible with this round of rain, especially east of I-81.

Local rivers and streams will need to be monitored late in the week with successive rounds of rain, but at this point the greatest threat of flooding appears to be across Eastern NY where the heaviest rain looks to fall on Thursday.

Highs Thursday should be cooler with the rain and clouds. Highs should be in the low 50s.

Stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team for the latest updates!