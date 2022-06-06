SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Temperatures continue to warm up Monday, but at least it’s not very humid!

MONDAY:

It’s not a bad way to start the first full week of June!

Despite some spotty sprinkles and light showers this morning, we’ll see more sunshine as the day goes on. It’s warmer today too with highs around 80 and low humidity!

However, we can’t rule out a pop up spotty shower or after 4 or 5 pm mainly north and west of Syracuse.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Other than evening shower/storm being possible mainly north of Syracuse, the weather looks quiet, breezy and mild Monday night ahead of an approaching cold front.

Lows should not fall any lower than the low to mid 60s for most of CNY.

TUESDAY:

We probably start mainly dry Tuesday morning, but towards lunch time into the afternoon the odds of some rain and an embedded storm goes up as a cold front nears the region.

It’s windy and a touch more humid Tuesday too with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The cold front is slated to move through Tuesday evening with a quieter, nicer Wednesday on tap.