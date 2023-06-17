SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Another soaking for Central New York Friday afternoon but can we dry it out for the weekend? Details below…

More showers in our future, but also some dry time

You’ll want the umbrella nearby if you have plans that take you out and about for the start of the weekend.

Friday’s rainy weather was courtesy of a low moving low-pressure system coming out of the Great Lakes.

Showers likely linger into Saturday too. Friday’s low pressure system is a bit farther east to start the weekend. What does this mean? We think showers Saturday will be more scattered with the best chance from Syracuse east in the afternoon.

We are also hopeful now for some sun which will we be enough to get our temperatures into the low 70s.

Sunday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days. There could still be a couple of spotty showers around. With that being said, there should still be at least some breaks of sun in the mix. This time of year even limited sunshine means highs likely recover nicely into the mid 70s.

Where are the 80s?

Beyond Sunday, it looks like high temperatures will turn warmer and stay warm for several days. Highs will be within a couple degrees of 80 on Monday and that warm weather continues through most of next week.

In fact, there are growing signs of high pressure aloft building just to our north midweek which could lead to an extended period of above normal temperatures just in time to kick off the official start to summer Wednesday.