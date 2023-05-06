SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) It has certainly been a slow process in getting showers to end and skies to clear in Central New York this week, but things are still looking better for the weekend. The details are below…

Even more reason to look forward to the weekend!

High pressure makes its presence felt more so for the first weekend of May as it builds in.

Yes, the first weekend of May is looking good under more sunshine and milder air! This is great news for Central New Yorkers that have outdoor chores to catch up on (like mowing the lawn!), or any other activities including the Walleye Fishing Derby on Oneida Lake!

One new wrinkle for the weekend, though, and it is an important one for those with late Sunday plans. A disturbance in the jet stream winds is approaching us in the afternoon. It is coming in faster and a little stronger than indicated the last few days. That means the possibility of a few showers by Sunday evening. Keep that in mind if you have an evening barbeque plans to finish up the weekend.

High temperatures over the weekend are well into the 60s Saturday and likely flirting with 70 Sunday!

Early next week looking generally dry

It looks like the quiet weather pattern continues into early next week.

With high pressure still in control of our weather Monday, look for more sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures.

The one potential ‘fly in the ointment’ comes Tuesday. There is a bit milder air trying to return aloft. That could help to create a few showers for us and with the extra cloud cover we end up in the 60s.

However, high pressure would build back in for the middle of next week with more sunshine and temperatures near 70.