WATCH: Warmest air since November moves into CNY

Get ready to break out the lighter spring jacket… at least for a couple of days. The warmest weather we’ve seen since November is building into the Central New York and the rest of the Northeast Wednesday and Thursday.

Warmest day of 2021 in Syracuse on Wednesday but still up for debate whether we hit 60 F. If not Wednesday that 60 degree weather comes Thursday #nywx @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/kz4mqr8skw — Jim Teske (@JimTeskeNC9) March 9, 2021

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure will slide east of CNY to, or just off the East Coast Wednesday. This will result in a southerly breeze across the region on the backside of the area of high pressure leading to highs around 60 Wednesday! Wednesday warmth will be the warmest air we’ve felt since Thanksgiving in CNY! Hellooo…Spring Fever!!!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a shower or two possible overnight. The steady breeze and any cloud cover should keep our temperatures from dropping below the mid 40s.

THURSDAY:

We will stay breezy and probably be even warmer Thursday with more clouds and a few showers possible north and west of Syracuse near sunrise and again after 3 pm. With the showers in the afternoon there could even be a rumble of thunder. So much of the day looks to be dry with even a bit of sun possible at times. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s which isn’t too far from the record high of 67º for the day!

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will sweep through late Thursday night with some rain showers which will cool us off into the 30s to around 40 by sunrise Friday.

FRIDAY:

High pressure will build in quickly Friday behind the late Thursday night/early Friday morning cold front passage which will lead to more sunshine developing during the morning. It will windy and cooler, but still mild for mid-March, as highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

The weekend will be chilly and brisk but not as cold as last weekend thankfully, plus both days should feature a fair amount of sun!

By the way, if you are looking to wash your vehicle and or go for a walk/run it appears the weather will be cooperative for the most part through the rest of the week into the weekend! The only day you will have to keep a closer eye on Live Doppler 9 will be Thursday afternoon, mainly after 3 or 4. Enjoy!