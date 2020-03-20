Warmest day of 2020 (so far)

The first full day of spring is the warmest so far this year. Temperatures at the Syracuse airport have warmed to at least 73°!
The second warmest day of 2020 was 71° on March 9th about a week and a half ago. The last time we were warmer than 73° was back on October 1st when Syracuse reached 88°.
Hope you’ve enjoyed the warmth on this Friday because the first weekend of spring is going to be unseasonably chilly.
