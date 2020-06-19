Warmest June months: How does 2020 compare?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- We’re entering the end of June as temperatures are and have been well above average at times. As temperatures continue to trend above normal in our forecast, we’re taking a look back and comparing the warmest June months on record.

What we look at in this comparison is the average temperature for the entire day. With that in mind, since 1902, the warmest June Syracuse ever had was in 1949. That year, there were six 90+ degree days, including, what we would consider today, a heatwave (90+ degrees for at least three consecutive days) at the beginning of the month.

The most recent year that makes the top ten list of warmest June months is 2008. At number 10, the month averaged a temperature of 69.7 degrees. In 2008, there were three 90 degree days in the month of June.

Through the 18th, the average temperature for June 2020 is 65.7 degrees and we’ve had one 90 degree day so far. We are a ways away from making the top 10, but our average temperature will go up as we progress through the beginning of next week so it is something to keep an eye on.

Here’s a comparison of 2008 and 1949 through June 18.

YEAR AVG. TEMPERATURE JUNE 1-18 1949 70.4 2008 70.4 2020 65.7

Here’s our forecast highs through Tuesday. The average high is 79 degrees.