SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It turned into a beautiful day Saturday to round out September, but wait till you see what’s ahead for the first week of October! Details are below…

Cool and quiet tonight

It’s a mainly clear evening that likely gives way to areas of fog overnight. Lows are in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Beautiful start to October!

Look for more sunshine and temperatures climbing well into the 70s to around 80 degrees Sunday afternoon!

This is all due to an area of high pressure that initially stretches from the Great Lakes into the Northeast.

What does that mean for us going forward?

Summer Re-wind

Look for an extended period of sunny, dry, and warm weather taking us almost up to the end of next week. Temperatures end up well above normal and there could be four or five days where the temperature in Syracuse exceeds 80 degrees! That will push us into record territory for early October.

While not in range of summer mugginess, the humidity is expected to be up next week too with dew points around 60 degrees.

This summery weather is likely to last a while. When might it rain next? Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.