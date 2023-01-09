SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a Spring-like start to 2023, it is more seasonable out there now but nothing like it can be in January. Details are below…

More of a winter chill is here, but not the snow

Highs were in the 30s over the weekend, and basically stay in the 30s for the most part through midweek with lows in the 20s and low 30s.

Winter jackets are still needed, but shades too?

We remain pretty nice for January to kick off the new week with some breaks of sun and highs in the mid-30s to near 40.

It’s a little chillier midweek with a few snow showers/flurries late Monday night into Tuesday morning compliments of a weakening cold front crawling through. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Wednesday is mostly cloudy and should be mainly quiet with maybe some flurries/snow shower developing near sunset ahead of a warm front.

Highs back to near 35 Tuesday and Wednesday, and probably will be the coolest days of the work/school week.

Still, it doesn’t look like a major change to prolonged winter cold and snow for us here in Central New York in the near term. By Thursday/Friday things may get a little more interesting. Click here to read the latest about a possible end of the week/early weekend East Coast storm.