SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) After a late season frost for most of Central New York we now start the slow climb back to spring…

Warm and windy Friday

The southwest wind kicks back in Friday as high pressure moves off the East Coast. That combined with a mix of sun and clouds means a much warmer day. We are back in the mid 70s.

It’s still dry too. This makes it the 12th day in a row with no measurable rainfall, but that’ll finally change Saturday.

Rain finally returns this weekend

It’s still rain-free Friday, but that changes this weekend. Keep up with watering your plants!

Our chances for rain finally return Saturday. Showers develop as early as late morning hours with scattered showers and possible embedded thunder in the afternoon and evening as a slow moving cold front moves by.

As far as outdoor activities go, Sunday is the better day since we’re not expect any rain besides a few showers in the North Country.

Sunday’s weather could be a preview of another long stretch of dry weather taking us into much of next week.