SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The smoke has eased, but does it stay that way, and what about rain chances for the weekend?? Details are below.

Any more smoke coming our way this weekend?

The Canadian wildfire smoke that we dealt with much of this week has cleared for the most part since Thursday afternoon. Yes, there still may be a little smoke in the air Saturday, but we don’t expect any issues with air quality like we had last Tuesday and Wednesday thankfully! Sunday should be free and clear of smoke too!

Any shower threat for the weekend?

After receiving the first measurable rainfall in over two weeks in Syracuse on Thursday, many saw a bit more rain on Friday, including just about a quarter of an inch in Syracuse.

Drought Monitor: Dry stretch has caught up with CNY…

The culprit for the showers the last couple of days is an area of low pressure spinning and weakening across New England. This storm is slowly departing the Northeast this weekend. This means two things. We turn warmer and drier overall over the weekend! This is GREAT news for all the festivals like Greek and Polish Festival, the CNY Pride Festival and parade on Saturday afternoon, and possibly, hopefully for the Chris Stapleton show at the Amp Sunday evening too!

It’s a nicer Saturday with more sun after some areas of fog to start the day. Come the afternoon with the daytime heating, a bit of lingering low-level moisture and cool air aloft, there may be a spotty pop-up shower or two for a few mainly over the higher terrain south and east of Syracuse. Many should get through Saturday dry though.

On Sunday, it also looks mainly dry but a new area of low pressure spinning up with its cold front is going to be approaching from the west. At this point, it looks mainly dry Sunday with more clouds rolling in during the day. There could be a shower or two developing later Sunday afternoon and evening, but a more significant batch of much needed rain (1”+) looks to be on tap for CNY late Sunday night into Monday.

June feel returns this weekend!

Ready for a return of more seasonable air after the autumn feel the last few days? I’m sure many are, especially those that want to swim! It finally does look like Mother Nature is going to provide us with more seasonable air Saturday with highs expected to climb back into the mid-70s for the first time since Monday!

We end the weekend probably even warmer than Saturday as we may actually touch 80 degrees with enough breaks of sun sneaking out before the clouds increase Sunday afternoon ahead of the next weather maker. Yes, a more normal early summer feel returns for the weekend! Enjoy! You deserve it after all the smoke/air quality issues we had this week.