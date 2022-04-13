SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It turns warmer and even a bit humid today, but the warmth and humidity will bring about the chances of a few showers and storms, especially later in the day.

TODAY:

A warm front slowly slides north through much of the region today. This produces a wide range of temperatures this afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s east of Lake Ontario and out across the Mohawk Valley. While across the Syracuse area and Finger Lakes highs should have no problem reaching well into the 70s, with the warmest air felt south and west of Syracuse.

Also, for one of the few times this early spring it will also feel a bit humid as dew points rise into the mid-50s.

The warm front also should produce a few scattered showers and storms at times, but we do expect quite a bit of dry time on today. Given the strong winds aloft along with the warmth and humidity, a few of the storms from mid afternoon into the early evening could have damaging winds and even some hail.

TONIGHT:

A few more showers and possibly a storm or two is possible tonight with a balmy low dropping no lower than the mid-50s.

THURSDAY:

It’s another unseasonably warm day Thursday with some additional showers and a few storms. The threat of severe weather is lower on Thursday compared to Wednesday afternoon/evening, but we can’t rule out a strong to severe storm with gusty possibly damaging winds between about 10 am and 2 pm with a cold front passage.

Once the front moves to our east later in the afternoon we not only dry out, but we should see a good deal of sun return. It turns into a rather nice evening.

It’s cooler and more seasonable to end the week, but chillier air is on the way for the Easter weekend. Stay tuned for updates.