SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The clouds are only temporarily gone this morning. They’ll come back in earnest and bring some rain along with it too. Details below…

Brief warm up & a changeable day Tuesday

After some fog to start Tuesday, especially near and east of I-81, the sun will shine through the early to mid afternoon before clouds roll in with a few showers/storms developing after 4 pm. The showers and few storms that linger into Tuesday night are in response to an approaching cold front.

Highs warm well into the 70s to near 80 Tuesday afternoon before the clouds move in, and it’s pretty humid too.

Turns more fall-like mid to late week

After experiencing plenty of unseasonable warmth recently, and almost achieving our first heat wave of 2023 last week, the feel of fall prevails this week, other than Tuesday.

We expect clouds and a few showers to linger, especially near and east of Syracuse Wednesday morning, before possibly some breaks of sun develop later Wednesday afternoon behind a cold front.

Expect highs to drop into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday despite some sun, and low 70s come Friday.

CNY pampered this weekend?

We then warm up a few degrees, into the mid-70s, for this weekend with probably more sunshine, while our friends to the east in New England may very well have to deal with Hurricane ‘Lee’.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.