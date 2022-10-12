SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – All clear and unseasonably mild out there now, but for how much longer? Details are below.

TONIGHT:

It is a very mild tonight, almost summery, in part due to thickening clouds but also a gusty southerly wind comes into play. Winds gust to 20 to 25 mph over lower elevations, like Syracuse, but over the hilltops the wind could gust past 40 mph. This is the type of wind set up we see many times heading into the winter season.

Lows tonight likely won’t drop below the mid-50s to around 60!

THURSDAY:

It is still looking mild and windy Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, but a strong cold front approaching from the west will bring about changes to the weather for us Thursday.

We are expecting the approaching front to trigger at least a few showers Thursday morning, and then some steadier, at times heavy rain and possibly a gusty storm or two to pass through between about noon and 4 pm.

Thursday is the most likely day for wet weather this week. By early Thursday evening, some spots could end up with an inch or more of rain.

It has been dry recently so the major rivers and streams are low so no concerns of flooding there. However, in low-lying and poor drainage areas rainfall rates Thursday of half an inch an hour or more could cause some localized minor flooding.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

Once the cold front departs later Thursday night, rain showers taper after 9 or 10 pm and it turns cooler and drier rolling through Thursday night into Friday.

Lows Thursday night drop into the 40s with partial clearing during the night too.

On Friday, we are breezy and more seasonable with some sun expected and just a small chance of a lingering morning shower is all. Highs warm to around 60.

Weekend isn’t looking too shabby either. Stay tuned for details!