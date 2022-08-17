SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The weather remains somewhat unsettled at times and seasonable temperature wise for mid-August standards. Find out how much rain versus dry time we will see below…

TODAY:

The shower activity should be a bit more widespread today compared to the first part of the week as more moisture is thrown back at us from the Atlantic by a storm system near the New England coast. The steadiest rain stays east of CNY and the state but due to a trough of low pressure around the area extending out of the storm near the coast combined with daytime heating we expect scattered showers and a few storms to pop back up this afternoon and evening.

So, if you are going to be heading outside, just like the last couple of days, between about noon and sunset, we would advise you to keep an eye to the sky, radar and have an umbrella/rain jacket handy.

Highs today probably won’t get out of the 70s due to the lack of sun across the region.

TONIGHT:

The sky remains pretty overcast tonight with any showers tapering for the most part after sunset this evening. Also, watch out for areas of fog developing later tonight.

It’s a seasonably mild night with lows close to 60.

THURSDAY:

There should still be more clouds than sun on Thursday, but we think as low pressure across Northern New England starts to pull away from the Northeast there will be less shower activity around on Thursday.

High temperatures Thursday should be close to 80, which is “normal” for August in CNY.

END OF THE WEEK:

Low pressure aloft and at the surfaces moves away more so from the Northeast Thursday night and is replaced by high pressure for the end of the week. The result? More in the way of sunshine, warmer air and just a very small chance of a shower/storm or two, mainly north of Syracuse across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks on Friday! Highs to end the week should make it back into the low to mid 80s.

It stays mainly dry with a good deal of sun to kick off the weekend! We could be approaching 90 by Saturday. Yes, it’s a good idea to make those beach/pool plans to start the weekend!

Stay tuned for further updates….