WATCH: Rain overspreading CNY this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT – MONDAY:

Tonight, into Monday we’re keeping an eye on a warm front emerging out of the Tennessee Valley moving northeast. Out ahead of this front is a widespread area of rain that moves over Central New York tonight mainly after 8 or 9.

We think this steady rain tapers to some drizzle during Monday morning’s commute, and much of Monday looks to be pretty dry. Despite lots of rain free time Monday, the sky will stay rather cloudy throughout the day.

With the break in the rain, we have a shot at getting into the low to mid-60s Monday with slightly warmer readings south of Syracuse and cooler 50s to near 60 east of Lake Ontario.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

The warm front is tied to an area of low pressure that is expected to really spin up off the Mid-Atlantic/Southern New England coastline late Monday night into Tuesday timeframe. What does this mean for us? We expect another shot of steadier, possibly heavy at times, rain to redevelop late Monday night through Tuesday tapering off late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.

Highs on Tuesday should be stuck in the 50s with the thicker clouds and more widespread rain around. Plus, it is expected to be a bit breezy Tuesday too.

Rainfall amounts between Sunday night and midnight Tuesday night will likely range from 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible, especially south and east of Syracuse.