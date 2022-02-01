WATCH: Shades now; Shovels later this week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A warming trend will take place the next couple of days but keep the shovels handy as snow returns before the end of the week.

THIS AFTERNOON:

We’re starting off February with above average temperatures! Highs warm to between 35 to 40°! A brisk southerly wind helps get those temperatures as high as they do, but it also makes it feel more like the 20s with the wind chill much of the afternoon.

While it ends up mostly sunny Tuesday it might not be the bright sun we’ve gotten accustomed to the last couple of days. Some high clouds likely filter the sun at times this afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

The warm-up doesn’t stop there; A steady south-southeasterly breeze keeps temperatures up tonight a with lows near 30 under a partly cloudy sky.

We should reach into at least the low 40s Wednesday, and it stays mainly dry Wednesday too with a steady southerly breeze. Don’t get used to it though. Temperatures will tumble for the last half of the week into the start of the weekend.

Some significant snow is looking more and more likely, with a little bit of an icy mix possibly accompanying the transition back to cold Thursday into Friday. Click here to read some of the initial thoughts of the Storm Team about this return to winter weather.