SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Spring like air sticks around in the short term, but…

At a glance:

Spring like feel, 50s again Tuesday

Widespread rain this afternoon into start of tonight

Winter chill returns Wednesday with a little snow shower activity developing

Watching for a more significant snow by Friday

THIS AFTERNOON:

It’s breezy and unseasonably mild again despite the rain moving in this afternoon. Highs are well into the 50s! However, unlike Monday when it was dry and sunny all day, it turns damp for all this afternoon, so it’ll be tough to enjoy the warmth this afternoon.

The warmth and rainfall will again bring the potential for ice jams and minor flooding later Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. The flooding threat is mainly northeast of Syracuse where the snowmelt ends up greater and the rain heavier.

TONIGHT:

It stays breezy and mild tonight with scattered showers and lows in the mid to upper 40s, but much of the night will be in the 50s for many.

WEDNESDAY:

Don’t be fooled by the mild start to Wednesday, because after starting in the 40s to near 50 around daybreak temperatures will free fall back through the 40s and into the 30s and possibly upper 20s by sunset. A gusty west-northwest wind also picks up, producing wind chills in the teens and low 20s during the afternoon!

Our advice to all heading to work early in the morning is to make sure you bring your winter jacket/coat because you’ll certainly need it by the time you come home later Wednesday!

Any scattered rain showers to start Wednesday likely change to snow showers/flurries by Wednesday afternoon with maybe a coating to an inch in spots by day’s end.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Evening snow showers/flurries taper with some clearing later Wednesday night. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 10.

THURSDAY:

High pressure to the north provides a dry, but chilly Thursday with some sun. Highs struggle to get out of the 20s.

LATE WEEK:

Right now, we are watching a moisture laden storm that could very well deposit several inches of snow and maybe a wintry mix, especially south of Syracuse, depending on the storm track late Thursday night into Friday.

Click here for updates as we continue to fine tune the late week forecast and eventually come out with snowfall accumulations.