WATCH: Some rain for most, but snow in the hills tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Some chilly rain will continue across Central New York tonight, but the precipitation will fall as snow over the higher terrain south and east of Syracuse. The hillier terrain could very well wake up to a slushy coating to two or three inches by Monday morning. Most, including the Syracuse area will see little to no snow accumulation. Lows will range from 35 to 40 tonight.

MONDAY:

The storm system affecting us through tonight will unfortunately remain close enough to the area to produce some additional rain showers through mid-afternoon and morning snow showers over the higher hills near and south of Route 20.

It will turn drier during the late afternoon and evening as the storm system pulls far enough away from the region. Highs will only reach the mid-40s to near 50 and it will be a bit brisk too.

MONDAY NIGHT:

We will be drying out Monday night with some clearing and areas of fog thanks to an area of high pressure building in from the northwest. Lows will drop into the low to mid-30s.

TUESDAY:

High pressure will provide CNY with the best day of the week on Tuesday under some sunshine and a milder day. Highs will make it well into the 50s to possibly 60 if enough sun shines.

Wednesday doesn’t look too bad at this time, but it will turn wetter again late in the week.