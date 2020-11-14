WATCH: 6 p.m. update with Meteorologist John DiPasquale

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to college football airing on ABC at 6 p.m. every Saturday, there will be no 6 o’clock newscast on NewsChannel 9 for the next couple of months.
However, you can keep up with all you local news headlines every Saturday at 6 p.m. with a shortened newscast.
This Saturday we only have Meteorologist John DiPasquale for a weather update.
