WATCH: 70s gone for now from CNY but they will be back

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

The front that has been dancing back n’ forth through CNY the last couple of days has moved back south through region. This will set us up for cooler night and Thursday. We should feel the 40s to near 50 for lows tonight with a bit of clearing and areas of fog developing.

THURSDAY:

Clouds will likely rule the sky Thursday, but there is a chance that a few rays of sun could shine at times too. We also cannot rule out a few mainly afternoon showers as the front inches closer to the area once again as a warm front. Highs Thursday will be close to 60.

By the way, the average high late this week in Syracuse is in the upper 50s.

The front will likely move north of the area late Thursday night/early Friday which would not only provide us with a dry end to the week, but warm too!

FRIDAY:

With the front well north of CNY on Friday we should feel unseasonable, and possibly near record warmth as highs return to the 70s! There will be some sun coming back into the picture to round out the week too! It will be quite breezy to windy at times Friday too, but it will be a pretty warm breeze! The record high in Syracuse for Friday is 77° set back in 1991. We could flirt with that record!

WEEKEND:

A cold front will come through late Friday night/early Saturday with some showers. Behind the front temperatures will cool back into the 50s to kick off the weekend with a few lingering light showers and or areas of drizzle Saturday morning. A cool to chilly breeze out of the north-northeast will be with us Saturday too accentuating the chill in the air. We also expect the clouds to rule the sky on Saturday.

After a chilly, possibly somewhat frosty start Sunday, some sun should help push temperatures back into the low 50s before clouds increase during the afternoon. At this time, it appears we will stay dry Sunday, but some showers will attempt to work in from the south and west Sunday night. The rain Sunday night should make for a wet start to next week. Click here for more details.

So, if we had to choose the pick day of the weekend for outdoor activities for this last full weekend of October we would select Sunday to be the best day to be out and about. Be sure to have the jacket and or sweatshirt handy throughout the weekend though as it will be cool.