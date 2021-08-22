WATCH: Showers and a few storms from ‘Henri’ stay mainly south and east of Syracuse tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

No change to the air mass over us into the new week so look for more of the same, warmer than normal temperatures and plenty of humidity.

We’ll be watching ‘Henri’ as it slowly churns towards the New York and Connecticut border tonight after it made landfall at 12:15 pm in Westerly, RI about 40 miles southwest of Providence. Click here for more details.

Some areas really don’t need much to be prone to flash flooding. Areas shaded in red below would be areas of highest concern.

TONIGHT:

A few of the outer bands of the ‘Henri’ will impact eastern part of CNY across parts of Oneida, Madison, and Chenango counties tonight. The majority of CNY should not be impacted by much rain from the ‘Henri’.

We believe at least a few showers will be around Sunday night for many, but especially east of Syracuse and 81 where more numerous showers and occasional tropical downpours are expected and could very well lead to isolated flash flooding. Lows near 70.

MONDAY:

It stays warm and muggy Monday with at least a few showers and storms around and in any downpours urban and small stream flooding is possible, but widespread flooding is not expected. Showers and storms are most widespread east of Syracuse and I-81.

Highs to start the week should be in the low to mid 80s with once again a tropical feel sticking around thanks to the high levels of humidity.

MIDWEEK:

Tuesday and Wednesday looks mainly, if not totally dry with more hazy sun and steamy as highs warm well into the 80s to around 90!

Yes, great news that it is looking mainly rain free, and if you have pool and or beach plans it looks perfect!