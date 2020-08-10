WATCH: 90 degree heat and high humidity make a comeback the next few days

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

High pressure moves to our east and our southwest wind will usher in a warmer airmass. It looks like we are pushing 90 degrees or a bit higher, and the oppressive humidity returns too. Feels like readings for Monday afternoon will probably be well into the 90s.

A Heat Advisory for much of Central New York for Monday from 12 pm through 7 pm due to the impact from expected excessive heat and humidity.

Although there will be plenty of dry time, a few spotty showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops could be slow to move and produce some downpours. After sunset, we lose our daytime heating and the shower/storm threat will diminish.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A couple of evening storms will be possible. Otherwise it will be a warm, muggy night with areas of fog and lows dropping into the low 70s.

TUESDAY:

The heat and humidity doesn’t break quite yet. In fact, it looks even a touch hotter Tuesday! It’s still very humid too. Feels like readings will be well into the 90s in the afternoon once again.

A slow-moving cold front is approaching the area during the afternoon and evening. This will bring a better chance for a few scattered showers and storms later Tuesday afternoon and evening.

WEDNESDAY:

In the wake of the cold front that is expected to pass through Tuesday night it will turn a bit cooler and less humid Wednesday. A lingering shower/storm or two is possible mainly south and east of Syracuse. Highs will be in the mid-80s.