WATCH: A beautiful Monday ahead!

A good deal of sun will greet us out and about to start the new week too with light winds and highs well into the 50s once again. There will be more in the way of high and mid-level clouds moving in late in the afternoon into the evening.

The sky will be mostly cloudy to start tonight but the sky will clear later at night with drier air and high pressure reestablishing itself. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s again.

Looks like another pleasant day Tuesday with sun and highs climbing to near 60.

The next chance of rain doesn’t look to arrive until late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a wave of low pressure scooting through. We should dry out by midday Wednesday, but clouds will probably be pretty stubborn Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday.

