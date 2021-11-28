WATCH: A bit more snow falls tonight, but how much is expected in CNY?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

As many travel back home from the holiday weekend, a weak Alberta Clipper is moving through. This is producing occasional snow showers tonight. There could be some brief bursts of heavier snow this evening as a low moves through CNY. This will be the biggest challenge in any travels. These bursts of snow could cause a quick inch of snow accumulation and reduced visibility.

For most, the snow that impacts us tonight will likely not be too significant, but could cause some roads, especially side streets, bridges/overpasses, to get a little slick tonight. A coating to two inches is probable by Monday morning across CNY.

FORECAST SNOWFALL ABOVE BETWEEN 6 PM SUNDAY THROUGH 7 AM MONDAY

Lows tonight drop into the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY:

A little lake effect snow shower activity is expected west of Syracuse Monday morning but come the midday and afternoon a little bit of snow shower/flurry activity drifts through the Syracuse area as winds become a bit more westerly during the day.

This little lake snow will not add up to much and overall, Monday looks like a pretty quiet, chilly day with even some intervals of sun. Highs only manage to reach the low to mid 30s. The average high for late November is in the low 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A band of lake effect snow tries to get better organized Monday evening near and especially north of Syracuse and may produce a light accumulation across Oswego, Oneida and possibly far Southern Lewis counties Monday night. Otherwise, it’s chilly and tranquil across the rest of CNY Monday night with lows in the mid-20s.

TUESDAY:

Another weak clipper is slated to swing through Tuesday with a little more snow shower activity, but again little to no accumulation is anticipated at this time.

Highs on Tuesday should be a touch milder than Monday with readings expected to top out in the mid to upper 30s.