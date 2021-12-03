WATCH: A bit of lake snow is possible tonight for some

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy with a little lake effect snow possibly developing near the Syracuse area and Eastern Finger Lakes back towards Lake Ontario near and after midnight. If the lake effect develops it should not produce anything more than a coating to an inch or so of snow, possibly a bit more up near Lake Ontario.

Lows drop into the mid to upper 20s.

WEEKEND:

Our pattern of a weak clippers zipping through just about every other day continues Saturday with yet… another clipper. This means we’ll have another bought of snow showers possibly mixed with rain at times, especially near and north of Syracuse thanks to a clipper passing just to our north. A slushy coating to an inch or two of snow is expected in and around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks Saturday, while the rest of CNY will see little to no snow accumulation Saturday.

It turns brisk Saturday afternoon too with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Most, if not all of Sunday looks to be dry and seasonably cool with a mostly cloudy sky and highs between 40 and 45.

Come late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night we will be watching a storm approaching the Northeast that likely provides CNY with wind, some primarily rain and a shot of milder air briefly too.

At this time, it appears the bulk of the precipitation will fall in the form of rain later Sunday night into especially Monday ahead and with a cold front expected to race across CNY early Monday afternoon.

There is a slight chance that a little bit of spotty, light precipitation breaks out near sunset Sunday, but this should not be impact anyone getting around thanks to temperatures being above freezing and only rising Sunday night.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

Winds will increase Sunday night into Monday and we could experience gusts over 40 at times, especially Monday afternoon and evening. This could cause isolated damage and do harm to some of the Christmas decorations so be sure to tie the light decorations down, or bring them inside if possible before Sunday night if possible.

A few rain showers develop Sunday night with a warm front, and then more numerous rain showers move through Monday just ahead and with a strong cold front. Temperatures will peak in the 50s for most Monday morning/midday before tumbling back into the 30s and low 40s by sunset Monday.

Any rain showers likely end as a little snow, especially over the higher terrain late Monday afternoon/evening. Little to no snow accumulation for most, but a light accumulation is probable over the hills.

Stay tuned for any updates this weekend on advisories/warnings regarding the gusty winds Sunday night/Monday.