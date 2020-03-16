WATCH: A bit of rain and higher terrain snow arrives late tonight

TONIGHT:



The sky will cloud up tonight with the dry streak coming to an end thanks to some rain and higher terrain snow showers developing overnight. Any light accumulation, coating to an inch or two, the highest elevations pick up will be short lived as temperatures warm Tuesday.

TUESDAY:

We expect mainly rain showers ahead of a cold front on Tuesday with a bit of higher terrain snow, especially across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks. A southwesterly breeze, temperatures again will rise into the mid to upper 40s and it will turn drier as the afternoon progresses too.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Behind the front, high pressure will build in quickly Tuesday night into Wednesday with a clearing sky expected to occur Tuesday night as lows drop into the 20s for most.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure will be in charge on Wednesday and yielding plenty of sunshine for the middle of the week. Highs will warm in the mid to perhaps upper 40s.