WATCH: A bit of snow for CNY tonight

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

Expect highs in the low to mid 30s. Any sun we get will fade behind increasing clouds ahead of a warm front late this afternoon/early this evening.

SUNDAY NIGHT-MONDAY:

Our next weather maker makes a run at us Sunday night. A new area of low pressure quickly moves towards us from the Great Lakes. Some wet snow is expected to arrive between 9-11pm.  

Light, wet snow falls overnight into early Monday morning. A coating up to 3” of accumulation is likely with a little more in hilltops south and north of Syracuse. The snow quickly changes over to rain near sunrise Monday.

