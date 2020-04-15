WATCH: A bit of snow overnight for Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

A few snow showers are likely overnight thanks to a little disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft. Little to no accumulation is expected. Lows will be within a few degrees of 30 later tonight.

WEDNESDAY:

A trough of low pressure/reinforcing cold front will slide in and through Wednesday triggering more clouds to develop and a better chance of scattered snow/rain/mixed shower activity. Highs will be near 45 with wind chills in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

It appears the coldest air of the week will be felt Thursday with intervals of sun, a few passing mainly snow showers and a brisk wind. Highs will likely only be in the low 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the day! Certainly not feeling like mid-April!

LATE WEEK:

We will be watching a wave of low pressure closely Friday into Friday night that looks like it will stay mainly south of CNY at this time, but of course this could still change. Some minor accumulating snow and lower elevation rain could impact the region if this storm moves far enough north. Stay tuned for updates.