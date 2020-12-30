WATCH: A bit of snow this morning and a wintry mix possible this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-



WEDNESDAY:

Milder air is trying to return to Central New York Wednesday. The leading edge is a warm front that moves through by midday. Before it does, there will be a one to two hour period where some snow showers or even a period of steady snow pushes from west to east. We only expect a coating of new snow but over the Tug Hill there could be an inch or two of accumulation.

By later in the day and into Wednesday night it is warm enough for mainly rain showers. However, watch out for some freezing rain and sleet along and east of I-81. This could make roads slick this evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which will be in effect from 1pm Wednesday to 4am Thursday.

END OF 2020 AND START OF 2021:

A cold front will zip through the area early Thursday morning so those Wednesday night rain showers end as some snow to start Thursday. Much of Thursday looks to be dry and cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Right now, New Year’s Eve looks nice and quiet thanks to high pressure building in from the north. Temperatures should chill down into the 20s Thursday night as we ring in 2021.

A stronger storm system will come out of the Deep South and work west of CNY which will set us up for a mainly rain event starting Friday afternoon.

Precipitation likely begins as a little bit of a wintry mix, especially north and east of Syracuse but for the most part precipitation will fall in the form of rain Friday afternoon and night. Highs on New Year’s Day should be up near 40.