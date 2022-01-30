WATCH: A bitter start, but temperatures are getting warmer and warmer

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Breath taking cold out there now, but less harsh air is on the way!

REST OF THE WEEKEND:

The nor’easter was a miss for us here in CNY. Many parts of Eastern New England, including the Boston area saw upwards of 18 to 24+ inches of snow!

SUNDAY:

I feel like a broken record, but it is another bitter start. Temperatures dropped below 0 for many Sunday morning. There are some improvements which begin today though. Temperatures should top out in the upper teens and low 20s with light winds, which will make for a more tolerable ski/ice skating/fishing experience Sunday.

Some lake effect snow showers are possible Sunday, especially near Lake Ontario. At this time, not much accumulation is expected during the day. Outside a little lake effect flurry activity, there should be some sun and it won’t be as harsh as Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Let’s keep an eye out Sunday night. Winds become more westerly, and the air aloft remains cold enough for lake effect. Snow could become more organized for a while east of Lake Ontario where there could be several inches of snow by Monday across southern Jefferson, northern Oswego and western Lewis counties. This is where folks wake up to 2-6” of snow to shovel Monday morning.

Lows should dip into the single digits to around 10 Sunday night. With enough clearing, some areas will dip close to 0 again.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Central New York gets a break from the arctic air to start the new week! Temperatures likely end up above normal AND above freezing by Tuesday (35 to 40°). It doesn’t stop there, we could be flirting with 40 or a bit higher Wednesday! Don’t get used to it though. Temperatures will quickly tumble by the end of the week and the start of the weekend.