WATCH: A break from heat/humidity but still showery

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

The threat for severe weather is over in Central New York with showers coming to an end.

A quieter overnight across CNY as a series of cold fronts move through leading to some cooler weather with lows in the 60s for a change. Watch out for areas of fog developing overnight too.

THURSDAY:

Wednesday night’s cold front won’t be too far to our south, so a few showers are possible with maybe a storm too on Thursday, but currently it looks drier than not with maybe even a little sun at times.

Highs closer to 80 with humidity levels coming down some too!

FRIDAY:

A wave of low pressure at the surface and aloft develops Thursday night into Friday near New York State which could result in more widespread showers and a few storms late Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures may not get out of the 70s to end the week!

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

The first part of the 4th o July holiday weekend is dominated by that area of low pressure aloft, so we expect scattered showers and storms to highlight Saturday.

Luckily this system will move east Saturday night into Sunday so our weather should improve for the 4th of July itself. It looks like any afternoon showers or storms are really spotty with the majority of folks getting in their picnics, parades and fireworks.

By Monday, heat and humidity are making a return. The leading edge to this is a warm front so expect a few scattered showers and storms to round out the long weekend.