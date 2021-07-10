WATCH: A brief break from the rain and storms

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

The remains of Elsa pull out of the Northeast and high pressure replaces it to start the weekend. What does this mean for Central New York? Well, how about some much nicer weather!

SATURDAY:

After some lingering clouds in the morning, the sun returns more so for the afternoon. Temperatures are seasonably warm, and the humidity is lower, feeling more comfortable! Highs should be within a few degrees of 80.

You may notice our forecast also includes a 10% chance of precipitation. That is because with all the left-over moisture in the lower atmosphere from the last few days, we could see a few isolated showers pop over the higher terrain in the afternoon. The vast majority of Central New York, however, remains dry.

SUNDAY:

High pressure gives a little ground Sunday and moisture will try to return from the south. There is a chance a few showers approach Central New York later in the afternoon and evening.