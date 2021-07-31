WATCH: A bright, cool start to the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

The weekend starts off decent Saturday. We start out sunny but look for an increase in clouds in the afternoon. Although high pressure is moving off to our east during the day, it should have enough influence to keep us dry.

Temperatures remain on the cool side for the last day of July but at least there will be less of a breeze then on Friday.

SUNDAY:

By Sunday, a cold front is dropping into Central New York so we would expect showers and storms to return to the region, especially in the afternoon and evening.

The risk for severe weather is low from the storms but there could be some heavy downpours.