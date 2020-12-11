WATCH: A brighter, warmer Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-
FRIDAY:
The end of the week looks even milder with Friday ending up the sunniest day Syracuse has seen all week (although clouds increase a bit in the afternoon).
A southerly breeze will help import milder air and push highs near 50 Friday afternoon.
SATURDAY:
It will be a bit cooler Saturday thanks to a cold front moving through Friday night, but still mild for mid-December.
The sky will be gray with a few rain showers possibly developing Saturday afternoon and highs reaching the low to mid 40s.
SUNDAY:
It will turn milder again for Sunday with scattered rain showers. Low pressure is sliding to the west of us during the day and a cold front will come through Sunday afternoon. This will cool us down to start next week. Before that front comes through, highs will probably crack 50 Sunday!
