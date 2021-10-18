WATCH: A chilly, breezy, and damp Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

It’s going to continue to feel like October today!

MONDAY:

Grab something warm and waterproof as you head out the door this morning. We’ll be in and out of the lake effect rain showers all morning and into the afternoon. It probably won’t be until closer to sunset when the showers finally wind down.

Monday’s highs likely only top out in upper 40s to low 50s with wind chills in the 40s throughout the day!

MONDAY NIGHT:

It’s a bit breezy and seasonably chilly under plenty of lake clouds that are expected to slowly break up towards morning. Lows likely drop to between 40 and 45 for most by around sunrise Tuesday. Some 30s in the outlying spots can’t be ruled out.

MIDWEEK:

If you aren’t a fan of these chilly temperatures, then you are in luck! Sunshine returns and so too does a milder air mass midweek! The milder air will build back in compliments of a steady west wind.

Temperatures are expected to rebound and head back above normal once again midweek, with highs well into the 60s Tuesday and flirting with 70 Wednesday and Thursday!