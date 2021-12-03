WATCH: A chilly, breezy day Friday before another clipper returns this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

It’s a brisk end to the week with some snow showers to kick off Friday. We should dry out and see a bit of sun developing in the afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to be back in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. While it is still breezy in the morning, the wind gradually dies down during the day.

WEEKEND:

Our pattern of a clipper just about every other day continues Saturday with yet… another clipper. This means we’ll have another bought of rain and snow showers We are chilly with a bit of light rain/snow possible Saturday thanks to a clipper passing just to our north.

Come late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night we will be watching a storm approaching the Northeast that likely provides CNY with wind, some rain and or snow/wintry mix. Stay tuned for updates over the coming days.

