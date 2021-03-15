WATCH: A chilly, but sunny start to the week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Certainly not feeling like mid-March, but more like mid-winter! Bundle up today!

MONDAY:

The center of the reinforcing cold air, high pressure, builds just to our north Monday. So, central New York can expect a sunny sky to start the week.

Temperatures will be even colder as numbers in Syracuse will struggle to reach 30! That’s about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal for mid-March. Thankfully, with high pressure closer to us, our winds will not be as strong Monday compared to the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Much of the night the sky will be clear to partly cloudy, but towards daybreak Tuesday a bit more cloud cover will start to work in. Lows will be in the teens and possibly single digits if the sky stays clear enough, especially north and east of Syracuse.

MIDWEEK:

The same storm that produced feet of snow near Denver in the Front Range of the Rockies this past weekend will send some clouds at us Tuesday and possibly a rain/snow shower, but right now Tuesday looks mainly, if not totally dry. Highs will be more seasonable close to 40.

Unfortunately, the luck of the Irish may not be on our side for St. Patrick’s Day. It appears the weakening system nearby Tuesday afternoon/night will not move too far away from us Wednesday which will mean more clouds and possibly even a few rain/snow showers around. Highs will probably get no higher than the mid-40s either with little to no sun too.