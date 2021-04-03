WATCH: A chilly morning but warming up this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Some spring-like improvements for the holiday weekend!

SATURDAY:

As we hop into Saturday, we’ll hop into some milder, more seasonable temperatures. Our temperatures, with some more sunshine, will rise from the 20s in the morning to near 50 for the afternoon. We still have a bit of a westerly breeze, but it isn’t as gusty as it was on Friday.

Our sun begins to fade later in the day as clouds increase.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

The increase in clouds is associated with a weak disturbance passing by Saturday night into Sunday. This could bring some spotty rain and/or snow showers, but nothing significant.

EASTER SUNDAY:

Shortly after sunrise Easter Sunday, we turn quieter and the sky should brighten up a bit too. Sunshine Sunday afternoon should boost our temperatures into the mid 50s.