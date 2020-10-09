WATCH: A chilly morning, followed by a warmup in time for the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY:

High pressure is with us Friday. Don’t let the clouds in the morning fool you. The day is dry and a little bit warmer with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs are back in the 60s.

With a warm front lifting north later in the day, temperatures will only get warmer for the start of the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

It will be breezy and pretty balmy Friday night with a few clouds and lows only dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

WEEKEND:

The weekend starts unseasonably warm. Enjoy the sun Saturday morning before a few afternoon showers and possibly an isolated storm move in from the north. It will be breezy too with highs warming well into the 70s.

It’s much cooler Sunday behind Saturday’s cold front, but it should pretty sunny. Highs will be closer to 60.

We will watch the remnants of Hurricane Delta for late Sunday night into Columbus Day. Stay tuned for updates.