WATCH: A chilly morning, warmer this afternoon under a hazy sky

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY:

After a chilly start, lots of hazy sunshine will be with us all day Tuesday. Smoke from the wildfires out west will cause the sun to be filtered, but all in all it will be a nice day and a little milder than Monday too. Temperatures are near 70, with a light wind. It should be a fantastic September day! Click here for more details on the smoke filling the sky in CNY.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The sky will remain mainly clear of clouds, but the difference compared to Monday night will be a little breeze developing out of the south. This will help keep temperatures closer to 50 for a low which is some 10 degrees warmer than Monday night.

WEDNESDAY:

More of a southwest breeze will kick in Wednesday on the backside of high pressure leading to a warmer, summery midweek. Highs under a good deal of hazy (smoky) sun will likely end up being up near 80!

Enjoy the summer warmth because more cool, fall air will return for the last half of the week. Stay tuned for more details on the cool down.