WATCH: A chilly night, frosty for some

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

All in all, it looks mainly quiet and chilly overnight as the sky should clear and temperatures drop with the loss of daytime heating.

Lows tonight drop to the mid-30s to near 40 with patchy frost possible across CNY. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for CNY late tonight through the start of Tuesday.

So, if you have tender plants already planted or just sitting in a pot outside, I would bring them in or cover them before bed tonight just to be safe.

TUESDAY:

Behind a Monday night cold front, it’s windy and chilly for Tuesday with intervals of sun and a few scattered afternoon showers popping up. The combination of colder air aloft, daytime heating and the low-level moisture are the culprits for any showers that pop Tuesday.

Also, any showers that do develop Tuesday may very well mix with a little graupel, snow, especially across the higher terrain. Highs on Tuesday are only expected to be in the low to maybe mid 50s and a gusty wind will only make it feel cooler.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A trough of low pressure swings through after sunset Tuesday night with some more widespread primarily rain showers that may mix with a little graupel/snow mainly over the hills. Lows drop into the 30s to around 40.

WEDNESDAY:

It remains breezy and still a bit cool Wednesday for mid-May with more in the way of sun developing. Highs should climb to near 60 with help of the strong May sun.

We can’t totally rule out a spotty pop-up shower or two mainly south and east of Syracuse, especially in the hills Wednesday, but most get through the day rain free.

A little warming trend continues for the last half of the week! Stay tuned to see if we will stay dry too.