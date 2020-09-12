WATCH: A chilly start, but it’s the pick day of the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

As far as the weekend weather, despite the chilly start, Saturday looks like the pick day (think perfect apple picking weather!). High pressure moves to our east and a southeast wind develops, which should help it end up a bit warmer than Friday in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

A frontal system will swing west to east through Central New York Sunday. This is the leftover of the system that brought the unusual weather to the Rockies earlier in the week.

The weather from this system for us will be less impactful.  Look for scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms, it’s our best chance of rain between now and at least the middle of next work week.

